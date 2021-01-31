iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lifted by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,379 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,469 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.