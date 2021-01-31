iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Kingfisher Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU remained flat at $$17.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,994,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,316. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

