iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,747 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned approximately 1.04% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. 109,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,734. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

