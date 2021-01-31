iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

