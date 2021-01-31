iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Truadvice LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.49. 525,744 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

