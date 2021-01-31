iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,108,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

