iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. 5,738,956 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.