iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.24. 2,646,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

