iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

