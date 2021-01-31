iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 3.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. 1,788,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

