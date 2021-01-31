iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $222.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $232.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

