iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

