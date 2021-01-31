iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,217. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

