iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 90.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.28. The stock had a trading volume of 276,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,244. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $129.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.