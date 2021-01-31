iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

