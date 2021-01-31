iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 426.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,454,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

