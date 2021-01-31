ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $8.75 on Friday. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISSDY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

