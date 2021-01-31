Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.3 days.

OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.