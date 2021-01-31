Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 375.3 days.
OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $9.14 on Friday. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.
