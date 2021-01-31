IZE (IZE) Achieves Market Cap of $489.64 Million

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IZE has a market capitalization of $489.64 million and approximately $10,580.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IZE has traded down 41.3% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

