Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $209.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

