Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,659 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

