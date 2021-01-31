Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 58,462 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

