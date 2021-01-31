Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,667 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $38.84 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.