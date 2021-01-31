Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 943,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,026,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,469,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

