Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

