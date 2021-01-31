Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.25 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

