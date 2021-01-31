Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,332 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $119.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

