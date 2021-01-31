Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

