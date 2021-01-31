Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

