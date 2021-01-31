Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,292 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 17,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.