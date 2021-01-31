Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. FIX raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $503.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

