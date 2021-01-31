Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FLIR Systems worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLIR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

