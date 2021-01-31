Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,401,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after acquiring an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $110.19 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $120.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

