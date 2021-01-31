Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.