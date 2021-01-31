Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $5,537,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

Shares of RY opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

