Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,053,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 290,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,292,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $61.29 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.