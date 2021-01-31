Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,053,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 290,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 261,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,292,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $61.29 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

