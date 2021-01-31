Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after acquiring an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,366,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX opened at $35.44 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

