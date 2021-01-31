Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,529 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.