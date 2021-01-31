Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

