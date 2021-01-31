Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 172,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

