Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

