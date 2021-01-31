Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,426 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 248,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

