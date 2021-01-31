Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $146.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

