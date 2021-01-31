Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,761,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,823,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,648 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after buying an additional 476,360 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.29 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

