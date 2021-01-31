Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $147.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

