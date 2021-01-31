Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after buying an additional 79,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,981,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 153,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,377,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

