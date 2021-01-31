Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,865,000 after buying an additional 192,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,572,000 after purchasing an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

