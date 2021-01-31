Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

MDY stock opened at $425.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.65. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

