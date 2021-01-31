Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 669.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 265.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Roku stock opened at $389.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $448.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,398,010 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

