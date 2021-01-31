Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

